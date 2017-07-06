Ohio House Loosens Restrictions on Guns in Day-Care Centers, Businesses and Other Gun-Free Zones

By 9 minutes ago

Becker says his bill would simply formalize the accommodations many make now.
Credit OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones is on its way to the Senate after passing the House. 

Republican Rep. John Becker says the bill would help people who mistakenly carry a gun into the wrong place.

Under the measure, a concealed-carry permit holder can take a gun into a gun-free zone. They’re not breaking the law until someone notices the weapon and asks them to leave.

'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me.'

Becker says this is how the situation normally plays out now, only under his bill that person won’t be charged with a crime unless they refuse to leave.

“So in either case the guy under current law has to simply say, 'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me or I didn’t even realize this was a gun free zone’ or something and the guy leaves and that’s the end of it.”

Opponents say this would put the burden on the property owner, business manager or school employee to confront someone with a gun.

Tags: 
Gun-fee zones
Ohio gun laws
Rep. John Becker

Related Content

State Representative Looks to Loosen Gun Zone Laws for Concealed Carry Permit Holders

By Aug 19, 2016
John Becker
OHIO STATEHOUSE

 Ohio law prohibits concealed carry permit holders from carrying their weapons into public or private spaces that are clearly designated with signs saying guns are not allowed on the premises. A new bill under consideration at the Statehouse would change that.

Republican State Rep. John Becker says gun-free zones are often confusing for concealed carry permit holders. That’s why he says his bill is needed.

Ohio Lawmakers Proposes Further Loosening Concealed Carry Restrictions

By Nov 30, 2016
photo of John Becker
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

As Ohio lawmakers consider passing a bill to downgrade the penalty for illegally carrying a concealed weapon on college campuses, one Ohio lawmaker is hoping to go even further. 

Republican Rep. John Becker says reducing the penalties for carrying a concealed weapon on a college campus is a step in the right direction. But Becker is sponsoring a bill that wouldn’t just reduce penalties for licensed concealed carry holders who take their guns into gun free zones like daycares, bars or college campuses – it would give them the opportunity to escape them entirely.

What the Future Holds for Ohio's Gun Laws

By Jan 11, 2016
Ohio gun laws
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

  President Obama’s executive orders on gun regulations have people on both sides of the issue asking about Ohio’s gun laws. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler has an overview.