The Ohio House may Wait Until Next Year to Try to Override Kasich's Vetoes

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says veto overrides might be possible because there a few provisions lawmakers are passionate about.
Republican leaders in the Ohio House have a session scheduled for tomorrow morning. They will take up a bill that would make changes to rules for building new schools and a bill to change gun laws.

But there’s no word yet on whether lawmakers will try to override Gov. John Kasich’s line item vetoes in the state budget.

Lawmakers may be considering trying to override several of Kasich's 47 vetoes. The most notable one is the plan to freeze enrollment in Medicaid expansion in 2018. But House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says lawmakers don’t have to make decisions about vetoes right now.

“I don’t think a lot of people realize this, but we have all the way until the close of business at the end of 2018 to override any of the Governor’s vetoes if we feel like we need to,” he said.

Still, Rosenberger says putting one or more vetoes on the floor right now is not out of the question.

“There are some issues members are extremely passionate about.”

If the Ohio Legislature overrides any Kasich veto, it will be the first time they did so since Kasich, a Republican, took office in 2011.

After 47 Vetoes on the Budget, Ohio Lawmakers Expect Work to Carry Over to Fourth of July

By Jul 3, 2017
The 4th of July celebrations are taking place throughout the state, but Ohio lawmakers are unlikely to truly be taking a break. That's because Gov. John Kasich vetoed 47 items when he signed Ohio's two-year budget Friday. One of those is the controversial plan to freeze Medicaid expansion in Ohio in July of next year.

Some former state lawmakers know what it’s like to take their work home with them.

House, Senate Send Budget to Kasich with Medicaid Expansion Freeze

By Jun 29, 2017
The clock is ticking for Gov. John Kasich who has until Friday night to sign the $65 billion state budget that not only fills a revenue shortfall but makes some major policy changes. And there’s at least one change that could set the stage for a veto fight. 

The budget bill headed to Kasich’s desk cuts government spending across the board, gets rid of several funds that support local governments, reduces the number of tax brackets, and invests more than $175 million in the opioid epidemic.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman Says Kasich Veto Saves Ohio More Embarrassment

By Kevin Niedermier Jun 17, 2016
Gov. John Kasich is being praised by Democrats and criticized by many fellow Republicans for vetoing what some have called a poll tax.

Today, the governor rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have required anyone requesting extended Election Day polling hours to post a bond equal to what the extra hours would cost the state. If a court rejected the extension, the person who filed it would forfeit the bond.