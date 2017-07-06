The Ohio House Overrides 11 Kasich Budget-Item Vetoes

Credit DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s Republican-dominated Legislature went six years without seriously threatening to override a veto from Gov. John Kasich. Today the House overrode not one, but 11 Kasich vetoes.

The veto overrides moved swiftly through the House with one item after another item getting overturned.

Most of the overrides dealt with Medicaid, including Legislative approval for funding changes, seeking more flexibility in charging premiums and enrollment, and increasing a tax on health insurance to generate local revenue.

Republican Rep. Ryan Smith of Bidwell believes the overrides are an important function of the Ohio Legislature.

“Today we celebrate independence in the sense of what our forefathers granted to us in our Constitution, which is a separate but equal branch of government. I want to be clear it’s not about winning or losing today; it’s about exercising the checks and balances that the government has,” he said.

The 11 overrides will have to pass the Senate in order to become law.

Tags: 
Rep. Ryan Smith
Gov. John Kasich
Medicaid
Ohio budget
Veto override

Related Content

Medicaid Expansion Survives for Now, but Ohio House Leaders Say a Veto Override May Still Be Coming

By 4 hours ago
Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Allegra Boverman / NHPR

Ohio House members voted to override some of Gov. John Kasich’s Medicaid-related vetoes today but not a key one.

For now, that means Ohio will not end Medicaid expansion next summer. But legislators could revisit the issue through the end of 2018. And they did override a veto of another provision in the state budget that gives them more authority over spending in the public health-insurance program.

The Ohio House may Wait Until Next Year to Try to Override Kasich's Vetoes

By 23 hours ago
photo of Cliff Rosenberger
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican leaders in the Ohio House have a session scheduled for tomorrow morning. They will take up a bill that would make changes to rules for building new schools and a bill to change gun laws.

But there’s no word yet on whether lawmakers will try to override Gov. John Kasich’s line item vetoes in the state budget.

After 47 Vetoes on the Budget, Ohio Lawmakers Expect Work to Carry Over to Fourth of July

By Jul 3, 2017
photo of Ohio House Chamber
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The 4th of July celebrations are taking place throughout the state, but Ohio lawmakers are unlikely to truly be taking a break. That's because Gov. John Kasich vetoed 47 items when he signed Ohio's two-year budget Friday. One of those is the controversial plan to freeze Medicaid expansion in Ohio in July of next year.

Some former state lawmakers know what it’s like to take their work home with them.