Ohio House Passes Bill to Allow Concealed Guns in Day Cares and Other Gun-Free Zones

State Rep. John Becker says the legislation would protect people who mistakenly take their gun into the wrong place.
A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones  is on its way to the Senate after passing the House.

Republican Rep. John Becker says this bill is to help people who mistakenly carry a gun into the wrong place. Under the measure, a concealed carry permit holder can take a gun into a gun-free zone. They’re not breaking the law until someone notices the weapon and asks them to leave.

'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me.'

Becker says this is how the situation normally plays out now, only under his bill that person won’t be charged with a crime unless they refuse to leave.

“So in either case the guy under current law has to simply say, ‘Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me or I didn’t even realize this was a gun free zone,’ or something. And the guy leaves and that’s the end of it,” Becker said.

Opponents say this puts the burden on the property owner, business manager or school employee to confront someone with a gun.

Rep. John Becker
concealed carry
Gun-fee zones

Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Bill to Allow Guns into Gun-Free Zones

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones without being criminally liable.

The Republican-sponsored bill would let concealed-carry permit holders take their guns into gun-free zones including restaurants, schools and courthouses as long as they’re not caught. If they are caught and if they leave immediately, they won't face criminal charges.

Ohio's New Concealed Carry Law Takes Effect Today

Starting today, conceal-carry permit holders may for the first time be able to legally bring their weapons into daycares and airport terminals, and onto college campuses

The law allows those previously gun-free zones to decide if they want to allow conceal-carry permit holders to bring in their weapons, and allows workers to keep their guns in their cars by prohibiting employers from banning weapons on company property.