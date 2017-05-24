Ohio House Passes A Bill to Further Regulate "Fantasy Sports"

Earlier this month, Fantasy Sports websites like FanDuel and DraftKings threw their support behind Ohio's proposed regulations on the industry.
A measure that would revise rules on fantasy sports, which haven’t been touched in decades, is on its way to the Ohio Senate after passing the House.

Under the proposal, players would have to be 18 or older and the companies running fantasy sports competitions would have to be licensed by the state.

House leaders are quick to note that fantasy sports as we know it today is entirely different than the paper-and-pencil version from the 90's.

That’s why legislators, such as Republican Rep. Robert McColley of Napoleon say the state needs more regulation of what has become a giant industry around the country.

“This does not regulate or even touch the fantasy sports leagues that you and your buddies from college might have. This only touches the for-profit fantasy sports operators that we have in Ohio such as Fan Duel and Draft Kings,” he said.

Those sites supported the bill as it passed the House.

Related Content

Ohio Lawmaker Tackles Legality of Online Fantasy Sports Gambling

By Sep 26, 2016
It’s hard to miss commercials from popular fantasy sports sites like Draft Kings and Fan Duel which earn millions of dollars during the baseball and football season.

But a state lawmaker says he wants to make it clear that a lot of what they’re doing is illegal in Ohio. 

Republican Senator Bill Coley of the Cincinnati area says daily fantasy sports sites are essentially gambling pools for profit which are already outlawed in Ohio.

Skill Or Chance? Question Looms Over Fantasy Sports Industry

By Nov 25, 2015

A New York judge will weigh in on Wednesday whether fantasy sports is based on skill or chance.

New York's attorney general's office has filed lawsuits against the two biggest daily fantasy sports companies, FanDuel and DraftKings, demanding that they stop taking bets in New York because their games are based on chance, which makes them gambling and illegal under New York state law. Daily fantasy sports companies insist that their games are legal because they're based on skill.

Fantasy Sports Industry Supports Ohio's Proposed Regulations

By May 11, 2017
stock photo of fantasy football
Ohio lawmakers are once again tackling the state’s rules on fantasy sports. But Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports the bill now has industry support.

The bill sponsored by House Republicans would require people to be 18 or older to play in a fantasy sports league. And the company running it would have to be licensed by the state.