Ohio House Relaxes Oversight of Online Charter Schools

12 minutes ago

Rep. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) was one of 12 House Republicans who voted no on the budget bill this week. Roegner says part of the reason for that no vote were amendments to the budget bill that relaxed oversight of online charter school sponsors.
Credit OHIO HOUSE

A northeast Ohio lawmaker was one of a dozen House Republicans who voted against the two-year, $63.7 billion state budget this week.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports that changes to charter school oversight is one of the reasons behind Kristina Roegner’s no vote.

First, Roegner, whose 37th House district covers northern Summit County, lists things that she liked about the bill.

“Spending, for the first time that I can remember, was under the rate of inflation,” says Roegner, even though she says the House could have done more to cut spending. Roegner also likes a provision that adjusts property taxes for farmers.

But the lawmaker says amendments inserted into the bill that would undo her 2015 legislation tightening evaluations of charter-school sponsors surprised her.

“And when I saw in the budget that there were these changes that no one had talked about or discussed and I was afraid that some of them would water down the accountability standards, I said, ‘Whoa, wait a minute.’”

Despite her no vote, the bill passed with the provisions that allow sponsors of online charter schools to retain state funding even if the schools receive failing grades.

Roegner predicts the Senate will strip those amendments from its version of the budget.

Kristina Roegner
2017 State Budget
Charter School Accountability Act
Online charter schools

Ohio Republican Lawmakers Question the Wisdom of Tax Cuts in Kasich's Latest Budget

By Apr 10, 2017
Photo of the Statehouse Capola.
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers are working on the new state budget and are looking at state tax revenue coming in below estimates. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports that even Kasich’s Republican colleagues in the Legislature are showing signs that they’re concerned about the numbers.

Lawmakers Debate Changes to Gov. Kasich's Budget

By Apr 12, 2017
Kasich at the 2017 State of the State
YOUTUBE

Gov. John Kasich has been defending his budget, saying it’s the way to keep Ohio’s economy growing. But state lawmakers who are working on their own versions of the budget are looking at incoming tax revenues and raising critical questions.

In his State of the State speech in Sandusky last week, Gov. Kasich told state lawmakers, most of whom are his fellow Republicans – don’t add more spending to the budget.

Mandel Ad Campaign Seemingly Targetted by New Budget Provision

By Apr 29, 2017
photo of Josh Mandel ad campaign
OHIO TREASURER / YOUTUBE

There’s a provision in the House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that seems to have been inspired by a public service ad campaign last year. It featured Ohio State’s football coach and the state officeholder who’s announced he wants to try again to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown next year. 

State treasurer Josh Mandel’s office said the goal was to raise awareness of the STABLE savings account program for disabled people, which Ohio was the first in the nation to establish. 