Ohio House Speaker Justifies Budget Spending on OSU Program

By 4 minutes ago

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says that the leadership institute has been in talks for more than a year.
Credit JOHN GLENN COLLEGE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

State lawmakers have been working to find ways to trim $800 million in spending from the next two-year budget. And that’s why a $5 million allocation to a new program at Ohio State University has gotten some attention.

The money would launch a leadership institute at Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs, aimed at teaching local and state elected officials about budgeting, dealing with state government and other matters.

It was added to the budget by Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville, who is term-limited at the end of next year.

“This has been in discussions for over a year. And let me just also quell – I am not looking, nor have I ever had an opportunity to say that 'I’m going to run that in the future.' This is solely an opportunity to get something started.”

Rosenberger says the funding isn’t reocurring, and there is a dollar-for-dollar match with the private sector.

Tags: 
Ohio State University
John Glenn College of Public Affairs
Cliff Rosenberger
Ohio budget

Related Content

House of Representatives Excludes Externship from Budget

By Apr 26, 2017
phot of Ohio Gov. John Kasich
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The part of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that would have required teachers to spend time shadowing business leaders in order to renew their licenses has been scrapped.

Kasich has been adamant about his plan, pushing it in his State of the State speech earlier this month.

“I want to make sure that our teachers, when they go for their re-license, that they spend a few days working in a business, learning about the work force needs of a community.”

U.S. Marine Corps Bands and Groups to Perform at Ohio Statehouse

By May 15, 2017
photo of 8th and I Marine Corps band
MCCS8THANDI.COM

A special military band will be playing at the Statehouse tomorrow. The U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment from Washington D.C. will perform around noon.

The Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. 8th and I is the oldest military post in the country. And House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says it’s a big deal that the band members are playing at the Ohio Statehouse.

“This is the Marine Corp’s equivalent of the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels,” he said.