Ohio House Speaker Justifies Budget Spending on OSU Program

State lawmakers have been working to find ways to trim $800 million in spending from the next two-year budget. And that’s why a $5 million allocation to a new program at Ohio State University has gotten some attention.

The speaker's comments

The money would launch a leadership institute at Ohio State’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs, aimed at teaching local and state elected officials about budgeting, dealing with state government and other matters.

It was added to the budget by Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger of Clarksville, who is term-limited at the end of next year.

“This has been in discussions for over a year. And let me just also quell – I am not looking, nor have I ever had an opportunity to say that 'I’m going to run that in the future.' This is solely an opportunity to get something started.”

Rosenberger says the funding isn’t reocurring, and there is a dollar-for-dollar match with the private sector.