Ohio House Speaker Moves Up Resignation, Effective Immediately

  • Rep. Cliff Rosenberger
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's resignation is now effective immediately. Rosenberger had previously announced he would stay on the job until May 1. Rosenberger is still maintaining his innocence in the face of an FBI inquiry.

The FBI is said to be interested in Rosenberger’s international travel last year with some lobbyists connected to payday lending. 

Rosenberger has said he believes his actions have been ethical and lawful. He didn’t attend session on Wednesday, the same day a committee vote on a compromise bill to crack down on payday lending was halted.  

Pressure was mounting among Republicans for him to leave right away. A spokesman for House leadership said in a statement that now that Speaker Pro Tem Kirk Schuring has assessed the office’s responsibilities and who has the decision-making authority, Schuring felt it was in the best interest of the House that Rosenberger resign immediately.

Lawmakers are returning to Columbus after spring break amid mounting questions about the House Speaker and an FBI inquiry into activities he may be involved in.  

The nature of the FBI inquiry is still unspecified, but sources suggest that Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s international travel last year may have raised eyebrows – including a trip to London along with two lobbyists from the title lending industry, which has an interest in legislation that would put strict interest rate caps on payday lenders.