Ohio House Unanimously Passes a Senate Resolution tp Put a Missile Defense Shield in Northeast Ohio

Ohio lawmakers are presenting a united front in efforts to get a missile defense base located at Camp Ravenna.

The Ohio House unanimously passed a Senate resolution, which calls on the U.S. Defense Department to place the base in Northeast Ohio.

Ohio Senator John Eklund’s district includes Camp Ravenna.

Economic benefits

The construction, the development of the project that would bring a tremendous amount of economic activity, job creation and general benefits to Ohio as a state and also frankly to parts of the 18th Senate district and in particular Northeastern Portage County.

Other areas under consideration include Fort Custer in Michigan and Fort Drum in New York.

Eklund expects the decision will be made in the next month.