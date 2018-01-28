Ohio House Unanimously Passes a Senate Resolution tp Put a Missile Defense Shield in Northeast Ohio

By 7 hours ago
  • Missile defense system
    The nation now has two ground missile defense bases, both out west. Ravenna is one of three potential sites for the third.
    U.S. Defense Department

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

Ohio lawmakers are presenting a united front in efforts to get a missile defense base located at Camp Ravenna.

The Ohio House unanimously passed a Senate resolution, which calls on the U.S. Defense Department to place the base in Northeast Ohio.

Ohio Senator John Eklund’s district includes Camp Ravenna.


The construction, the development of the project that would bring a tremendous amount of economic activity, job creation and general benefits to Ohio as a state and also frankly to parts of the 18th Senate district and in particular Northeastern Portage County.

Other areas under consideration include Fort Custer in Michigan and Fort Drum in New York.

Eklund expects the decision will be made in the next month. 

Tags: 
Camp Ravenna
U.S. Department of Defense
National Missile Defense
John Ecklund
Ravenna Missile Base

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Make the Case for Ravenna Missile Base

By Jun 28, 2017
Loading Interceptor Missile in Silo
U.S. Department of Defense

Ohio’s state lawmakers want to push U.S. lawmakers to put the three-and-a-half billion dollar Eastern U.S. Missile Defense Base at Camp Ravenna.  The location in Portage and Trumbull counties is one of three sites being considered

State Senator Sean O’Brien of Bazzeta is co-sponsor of a resolution that the Ohio legislature is voting on Wednesday asking for help from Congress in getting the big base for Ohio.  And he says, its impact would extend beyond Camp Ravenna and the immediate area.

The Feds Delay a Decision on Whether to Build a Missile Defense Base at Ravenna

By May 19, 2017
Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The old Ravenna Arsenal in Portage and Trumbull Counties is one of three locations being considered for a missile defense site to protect the eastern U.S.  A decision on which one will get the multi-billion-dollar base was expected this year. Now, that’s not likely.

The Trump administration just put the brakes on new military base development nationwide.  The president wants a comprehensive review done of all plans before going forward with any. 

The Decision Nears on a Missile Site Proposal in Portage County

By Aug 24, 2016
Interceptor Missile
MDA - http://www.mda.mil/mdalink/html/nmdimg.html (Now hosted at http://www.mda.mil/news/gallery_gmd.html)

Camp Ravenna is one of three locations under final consideration for a national missile defense base.  A $3.6 billion economic infusion, 2,500 construction jobs and 850 permanent ones are at stake, so Ohio’s congressional delegation is stepping up a joint-effort to push for the project.

Bi-partisan