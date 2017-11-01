Ohio House Votes to Ban Abortions Following a Down Syndrome Diagnosis

By 5 minutes ago

The Ohio House of Representatives has voted on a bill that would ban abortions after a diagnosis of down syndrome.
Credit OHIO RIGHT TO LIFE/NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

The Ohio House has put the state a step closer to becoming the third one to pass a ban on abortions after a diagnosis for Down syndrome has been made.

Republican Rep. Derek Merrin said allowing a diagnosis of Down syndrome to be a reason for abortion is tantamount to discrimination.

“Unborn children are human beings that do exist and those with Down syndrome are no exception.”

But the lawmakers who oppose the bill say it is unconstitutional, could damage the doctor-patient relationship, and it sends a bad message to people who have other disabilities.

The bill passed pretty much along party lines with majority Republicans voting for it, and most Democrats voting against it. The bill now goes to the Senate. 

Tags: 
Ohio House of Represenatives
Abortion
Rep. Derek Merrin
down syndrome

Related Content

Ohio House Committee Passes a Ban on Abortion of Fetuses with Down Syndrome

By Oct 25, 2017
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would make the state the third in the country to ban abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. Doctors who perform abortions after that point would be held liable and could lose their licenses to practice. 

New Bill Could Ban Abortions After a Down Syndrome Diagnosis

By Oct 9, 2017

After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill. 