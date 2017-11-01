Ohio House Votes to Ban Abortions Following a Down Syndrome Diagnosis

The Ohio House has put the state a step closer to becoming the third one to pass a ban on abortions after a diagnosis for Down syndrome has been made.

Down syndrome and abortion

Republican Rep. Derek Merrin said allowing a diagnosis of Down syndrome to be a reason for abortion is tantamount to discrimination.

“Unborn children are human beings that do exist and those with Down syndrome are no exception.”

But the lawmakers who oppose the bill say it is unconstitutional, could damage the doctor-patient relationship, and it sends a bad message to people who have other disabilities.

The bill passed pretty much along party lines with majority Republicans voting for it, and most Democrats voting against it. The bill now goes to the Senate.