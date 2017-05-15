Ohio Immigration Group Protests Changing Policies for Undocumented Immigrants

By Nick Castele 8 minutes ago
  • photo of Elizabeth Perez
    Elizabeth Perez, whose husband was deported to Mexico in 2010, speaks at a rally and prayer service Monday.
    NICK CASTELE / WCPN

Immigration advocates are protesting what they say is stepped-up deportation enforcement by the federal government. 

The advocacy group HOLA Ohio says several undocumented immigrants it represents in Northeast Ohio have been detained or given notice to leave the country. They previously had been considered a low deportation priority so long as they regularly checked in with authorities.

Veronica Dahlberg is the director of HOLA Ohio. She helped organize a rally on Cleveland’s east side to protest these new policies. She says enforcement has changed under the Trump administration.

“In the previous administration, which also deported a ton of people, but they didn’t necessarily deport you right away if you could show, like you had families and this and that, many years in the country,” she said.

President Trump’s January executive order on illegal immigration expanded the number of people who’d be considered a priority for deportation.

In a statement, a spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says, “Reporting requirements are determined on a case-by-case basis” that depend on pending appeals, issuance of travel documents, and other factors.

Tags: 
HOLA Ohio
Veronica Dahlberg
deportations
undocumented immigrants

Related Content

An Akron Mother and Her Sons Plan for the Once Unimaginable: Separation and Deportation

By & AKRON BEACON JOURNAL DOUG LIVINGSTON Mar 6, 2017
Saltos family
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

The argument over immigration and deportation is no longer abstract – at least to some of those who have been living, working and raising families in Northeast Ohio. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has the story of one family facing a changed reality this week.

Sen. Rob Portman Says He Doesn't Think Trump's Deportation Plans are 'Humane' or 'Practical'

By Sep 2, 2016
Split photo of Donald Trump, left, and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, right
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he’s not completely on board with his party’s presidential candidate on immigration – after Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech promising a crackdown on illegal immigration and large-scale deportations of undocumented immigrants.