Ohio Jobless Rate Falls in November

By Steve Brown 20 hours ago

Ohio's jobless rate fell from 5.1 percent to 4.8 percent in November.
Ohio’s official unemployment rate took a sharp downturn last month, although a separate survey of employers showed fewer people in the workforce.

 

First, the good news: the state’s official jobless rate fell from 5.1 percent in October to 4.8 percent last month.

That came as the number of people officially classified as unemployed, that is out of work and actively looking for work, fell by about 17,000.

But another survey of employers shows that overall employment in the state fell by more than 5,000 people last month. November was a good month for Ohio’s manufacturing and financial activities industries, which each added more than 2,000 workers.

Those job gains were offset by big job losses in trade, transportation and utilities, professional and business services, and the service-providing sector.

Ohio’s official unemployment rate is still more than a half-percent higher than the nationwide rate.

