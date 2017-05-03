Ohio Kids Rally At The Statehouse For Mental Health Treatment

A group of young people are fighting the stigma of mental health by sharing their stories.

Dozens of teenagers with Youth Move Ohio gathered at the steps of the Statehouse today to raise awareness of mental health issues among young people. Youth Move Ohio is a branch of the state’s National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI.

Cynthia Fernan of Columbus told the group about how she’s successfully living her life with bipolar disorder and the importance of shedding the stigma of mental health challenges.

“We are all on our own path for stability, and we need to be acknowledged for how resilient we are.”

The group wants lawmakers to strengthen community programs that support young people with mental health problems, including children's services, juvenile correctional facilities and addiction programs.