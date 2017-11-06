Ohio Launches Second Lottery Program for Pappy Van Winkle Bottles

While no official numbers have been released, the first lottery for the bottles drew 8,000 entries for 500 bottles.
Credit OLD RIP VAN WINKLE DISTILLERY

Ohio has begun a lottery to give residents a chance to buy a bottle of a rare Kentucky bourbon.

From now until Nov. 17, state residents 21 and older can enter for an opportunity to buy a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. Tickets are available at any of the 465 contract state liquor stores around Ohio. Customers must then register those tickets online.

Lindsey LeBerth is a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce.


“For years it was hard to come by, so this is a great way to have a chance to purchase it. It’s automatically generating the winners…it’s from a random system…”

The first lottery program, which happened over the summer, drew 8,000 entries for 500 bottles of the bourbon.

