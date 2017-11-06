Ohio Launches Second Lottery Program for Pappy Van Winkle Bottles

Ohio has begun a lottery to give residents a chance to buy a bottle of a rare Kentucky bourbon.

From now until Nov. 17, state residents 21 and older can enter for an opportunity to buy a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle. Tickets are available at any of the 465 contract state liquor stores around Ohio. Customers must then register those tickets online.

Lindsey LeBerth is a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The new lottery

“For years it was hard to come by, so this is a great way to have a chance to purchase it. It’s automatically generating the winners…it’s from a random system…”

The first lottery program, which happened over the summer, drew 8,000 entries for 500 bottles of the bourbon.