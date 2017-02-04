Ohio Lawmaker Calls for Better Coordination on Lead Contamination Cases

    State Rep. John Boccieri's district includes Sebring, OH, which experienced high lead levels in its drinking water last year.
Youngstown area state Representative John Boccieri is calling for better support for local communities dealing with lead contamination.

He says that local water authority operators are understaffed, and have trouble following through with health departments and residents on cases of contamination.

Sebring, which experienced high lead levels in its tap water last year, is in Boccieri’s district.

The Ohio EPA failed to notify residents about the problem for six months.

Boccieri says better local coordination will allow for safer communities.


“Do we want follow up and case management to be from some office cubicle in Columbus? Or do we want them with the local folks here who know the community, they know exactly the stresses and strains, and the things we need to do with respect to getting our processes correct?”

Boccieri serves on the state Energy and Natural Resources Committee in the Ohio House, where he hopes to implement some of these reforms.

State Rep. John Boccieri
Sebring
lead contamination
Ohio EPA

Ohio EPA Director Hopes Proposed Lead Contamination Changes Work Into Outdated Federal Laws

By Michael Bratton Mar 31, 2016
Gov. John Kasich and the Ohio EPA laid out plans today to change how municipalities handle lead-contaminated drinking water.

Some of the proposed changes include tighter deadlines for informing people of contaminated water and providing grants for communities to replace lead service lines.

Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler says making changes now at the state level will hopefully encourage change in antiquated federal laws.

Ohio's U.S. Sen. Brown is Sponsoring a Bill to Require Faster Notification and Response to Lead

By Feb 3, 2016
  Ohio’s senior senator plans to introduce a bill tomorrow to make major changes in what happens when officials detect elevated levels of lead in water supplies. 

 

Documents show the Ohio EPA knew there were problems with lead contamination in the water in the Northeast Ohio village of Sebring in October, but the public didn’t find out until January.

That’s because the EPA left it local officials to make the contact. 

Investigation of Sebring's Water Problems is Continuing

By Jan 26, 2016
Sebring’s water superintendent is on administrative leave.  And, bottled water is still being distributed to residents of the village and surrounding communities as the Ohio EPA runs more tests.  WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports.

About 8,000 people living in and around Sebring, Beloit and Maple Ridge -- just east of Alliance -- are hooked up to Sebring water.  Last week they were told to stop drinking it after sample testing showed lead contamination at half a dozen houses and a  business.  