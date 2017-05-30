Ohio Lawmaker Floats the Idea of a Customer Opt-Out of FirstEnergy's Proposed Nuclear Subsidies

Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican, chairs the House Public Utilities Committee and says he will take up the FirstEnergy nuclear subsidy bill again once the Senate has moved on it.
Credit OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Ohio lawmakers have tabled a plan to add a fee to the electric bills of FirstEnergy customers to help pay for the utility’s unprofitable nuclear plants.

WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports that a key legislator is floating an alternative solution.

FirstEnergy says it needs the $300 million per year generated by a customer fee it's proposing to keep its two Ohio nuclear plants operating, Davis-Besse near Toledo and Perry east of Cleveland. 

The proposed fee will raise electric bills by 5 percent. The utility has repeatedly said it may sell the plants or close them, even with the subsidy.

Cincinnati Republican Bill Seitz, chairman of the House Public Utilities Committee, halted hearings on the plan earlier this month and says he won’t schedule a vote "until I have such clear indication that there is sufficient support both on the committee and within the House.”  

Seitz says he thinks it's important to have nuclear power among the mix of Ohio's generating capacity, but he’s not seeing a lot of enthusiasm for the fee.

“I really think it would be tragic to lose nuclear power in Ohio.  I really do.  But I’m just telling you it’s going to be a heavy lift, and I’ve told FirstEnergy it’s going to be a heavy lift.”

 

Seitz is floating a change to the proposal that he says has support from some committee members. “We would give all FirstEnergy customers a one-time option to opt out of paying,” says Seitz.  

He says the opt-out idea mirrors a measure the House passed in March that allows utilities to opt out of renewable energy requirements.

FirstEnergy, according to Seitz, does not support the opt-out option for the nuclear subsidy bill and would likely try to kill the measure rather than allow it out of committee in that form.

Like coal, nuclear power in Ohio is seeing stiff competition from cheaper natural gas-fired plants. Seitz says the House will likely take up the proposal again once the Senate has wrapped up its hearings this fall. 

Ohio Senator Questions Constitutionality of Quota in Medical Marijuana Law

By Jul 27, 2016
photo of Bill Seitz
OHIO SENATE

Ohio’s new medical marijuana law is set to go into effect in September but questions are being raised about its constitutionality.

Republican state Senator Bill Seitz says part of the new law specifies minorities fill a certain number of slots in growing and processing marijuana that would be used for medicinal use.

He questions the constitutionality of that practice.

“We don’t have strict quotas on doctor licenses, lawyer licenses or engineer licenses so I guess some would question why are we having that as applied to marijuana licenses?” he said.

Ohio House Votes to Abandon Green Energy Requirements

By Mar 30, 2017
wind turbines
WKSU

A bill to change the state’s green energy benchmarks on electric utilities from requirements to goals is halfway through the Statehouse. But as in spite of the overwhelming vote in the House, the bill faces an uncertain future.

Akron-Based FirstEnergy Is Considering a Major Restructuring, Including Selling Its Power Plants

By Nov 8, 2016
First Energy Headquarters
Tim Rudell / WKSU

FirstEnergy is considering moving away from its competitive-market power-generation businesses and back to being a fully regulated utility.  Could such a change make the Akron-based Corporation vulnerable to a takeover?  

Probably not, says Barry Abramson, a senior analyst with Saber Partners energy industry consulting firm in New York. 

FirstEnergy Looks to Columbus for Relief for its Struggling Nuclear Plants

By Apr 10, 2017
photo of Perry Nuclear Plant
JERRY SHARP / SHUTTERSTOCK

One of Ohio’s largest utilities is once again going to state lawmakers for a way to get a boost for its struggling power plants. 

FirstEnergy wants state lawmakers to give it the ability to charge its customers about $5 more a month. The utility’s Jennifer Young says the company's struggling nuclear plants deserve a subsidy for emitting zero carbon.

“It’s the best interest of communities in the state, and while there may be a small premium for that we think that is the right thing to do.”

FirstEnergy Lobbies for Re-Regulation, Saying It Can't Compete In An Open Market

By Nov 17, 2016
photo of FirstEnergy building
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

One of Ohio’s largest energy companies could be closing or selling all of its power plants within the next two years.

FirstEnergy, given the current economic and regulatory climate, is reviewing what to do with its coal and nuclear plants. It says it has three options: sell the plants, close them or keep them under the condition that the state changes its regulatory framework.

FirstEnergy CEO Says His Company's Plan is Better For Consumers Than Closing Plants

By Dec 16, 2015
DAVIS BESSE
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Akron-based FirstEnergy's proposed rate plan is still being reviewed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, a proposal that's drawn criticism from environmentalists and even clergy and some business groups.  WKSU's Kabir Bhatia reports.

The eight-year agreement asks that FirstEnergy’s subsidiaries buy all the power from its Sammis coal plant near Steubenville and the Davis-Besse nuclear plant, since the company says those plants cannot otherwise remain competitive and would have to be closed.