Ohio Lawmaker Looks to Force Supreme Court Justice Off the Bench

By 15 minutes ago

Miamisburg State Rep. Niraj Antani (left) is one of several Republican lawmakers calling for Justice Bill O'Neill to step down.
Credit OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Several Republican leaders are calling for Justice Bill O’Neill to step down from the Ohio Supreme Court because he says he'll run for governor. One state lawmaker is taking it one step further by invoking a section in the constitution that could force O’Neill out.

Representative Niraj Antani's resolution would summon O’Neill before a joint session of the legislature. Antani says that's where lawmakers can address their concerns about O'Neill serving on the Supreme Court while running for another office.

“When he’s out there promoting his ‘O’Neill plan for Ohio’ -- which is a partisan platform -- he is shaking the public’s trust insofar as a fair and independent judiciary.”

Antani says the next step would be a resolution to remove O’Neill.

But O’Neill says he’s not violating any laws, adding that he’s recused himself for any future cases while he works on the nearly 100 that are pending.

Tags: 
Bill O'Neill
Niraj Antanti
Ohio Supreme Court
election 2018

Related Content

Justice O'Neill Is Recusing Himself from New Court Cases Until the Gubernatorial Filing Deadline

By Nov 4, 2017
OHIO SUPREME COURT

The announcement by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill that he intends  to run for governor raises questions about his ongoing role with the state high court.  Now the only Democrat on the court has announced he will recuse himself from all new cases, for the time being.  

Ohio Auditor calls for O'Neill to step down, says he violated judicial code

By Oct 31, 2017
photo of Bill O'Neill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill’s entry into the Democratic gubernatorial race is being met with calls for him to step down from the bench now.

Republican state Auditor Dave Yost says O’Neill violated judicial code over the weekend by announcing his bid for governor.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill Plans to Run For Governor -- Unless Richard Cordray Runs

By Oct 29, 2017
photo of Bill O'Neill
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill has announced he’ll be filing to run for governor next year – on one condition.