Ohio Lawmaker Pleads No Contest, Loses His License and Gets A Jail Sentence

A state lawmaker was in court today to settle the case regarding the night he was found passed out drunk in the drive thru of a Butler County restaurant. He’ll lose his driver’s license till September, but that’s not all.

Retherford pleads no contest

A day after he was in the Statehouse to vote for the House version of the two-year state budget, Republican Rep. Wes Retherford of Hamilton pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of impaired driving.

It was the only remaining charge following his arrest in March, when he was found passed out in his running truck in the drive thru lane of a McDonalds.

A grand jury had declined to indict him on a felony charge for the loaded handgun found with him in the truck – a conviction on that would have cost him his House seat.

Retherford admitted in court he’d made a mistake.

He got a six-month jail sentence for his no contest plea. All of that was suspended except for three days that he’ll spend in an alcohol-treatment program. He also must forfeit his gun and his conceal carry permit.