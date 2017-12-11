Ohio Lawmaker Pushes for an Overhaul of the Bail System

By 28 seconds ago

Credit SHUTTERSTOCK

A state lawmaker says the way bail is set for people who are arrested can sometimes be a backwards process. He proposes a way to overhaul the system and base it on risk rather than resources.

Markcus Brown was picked up at a Dayton bus station in May for violating the transit authority’s dress policy, wearing a hoodie and baggy pants. He spent nine days in jail because he couldn’t afford bail.

Meanwhile, others who are arrested for more serious, violent crimes leave jail after making bail.

Republican Rep. Jon Dever is proposing a change. If the person poses a risk, then bail is higher. The lower the risk, the lower the bail, if any.

“And realizing that all of our decisions when it comes to bail should be based on evidence and not how much money you have in your back pocket.”

The conservative Buckeye Institute is backing the changes, and national criminal justice reform groups are supporting bills like Dever's, saying the issue needs to be addressed around the country. 

Tags: 
Jon Dever
Bail Reform
cash bonds
Bail

Related Content

Cleveland Municipal Court Begins Reforming Its Bail System

By Kevin Niedermier Nov 23, 2016
Cleveland Municipal Court
City of Cleveland

Cleveland’s municipal court is working with a private organization to reform the way it sets bail to make the system more equitable.                                      

Cleveland court officials hope the risk assessment formula developed by the Laura and John Arnold Foundation will help the court release more defendants before trial without making them post bail.

Gov. Kasich Remains Undecided on Signing a Bill Requiring Voters to Post Bonds

By Jun 14, 2016
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich has not yet signed thebill  that would require the posting of a cash bond by those asking for court orders to keep polls open late. 

Kasich says he doesn’t want a situation where judges order polls to be open late based on something that’s on social media. But when it comes to requiring voters to post a bond to pay pollworker overtime costs before a judge could order polls to stay open late, Kasich says he’s not sure that’s necessary.