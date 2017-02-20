Ohio Lawmakers Consider Ending the Sales Tax on Feminine Hygiene Products

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they say would save consumers about $4 million a year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the bill would benefit women in particular.

Bipartisan support for the "pink tax"

It’s called the “pink tax.” Those are taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. House Democrats are pushing a bill that would make those items exempt from the state’s sales tax.

It’s not a new idea. It was proposed in the last General Assembly but failed to advance. But this time around, three Republican lawmakers have signed on to it as co-sponsors.

Backers of the bill say this tax on women's medically necessary itemsis unfair and undermines the economic stability of working families. But the idea has failed in a few states, with opponents saying it’s a tax break the state can’t afford.