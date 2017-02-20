Ohio Lawmakers Consider Ending the Sales Tax on Feminine Hygiene Products

By 22 minutes ago
  • photo of tampons
    In 2016, the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs found women pay more than men for similar products about half the time.
    CHATIYANON / SHUTTERSTOCK

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill they say would save consumers about $4 million a year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports the bill would benefit women in particular.

It’s called the “pink tax.” Those are taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. House Democrats are pushing a bill that would make those items exempt from the state’s sales tax. 

It’s not a new idea. It was proposed in the last General Assembly but failed to advance. But this time around, three Republican lawmakers have signed on to it as co-sponsors.

Backers of the bill say this tax on women's medically necessary itemsis unfair and undermines the economic stability of working families. But the idea has failed in a few states, with opponents saying it’s a tax break the state can’t afford.

Tags: 
Pink Tax
sales tax
feminine hygiene products

Related Content

Kasich's Sales Tax Hike Is Running into Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
photo of Rep. Ryan Smith and Rep. Fred Strahorn
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio House and Senate leaders have begun examining many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. While many ideas are being considered, one seems to be off the table.

Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says Kasich’s sales tax hike of half a percentage point means people will really be paying nearly 9 percent more than they do now.

“They say things that sound good but the reality for the average Ohioan is probably a lot different than what that sounds like.”

Ohio Legislators Consider a Permanent Tax-Free Holiday

By Feb 17, 2016
photo of Ohio Senate Ways and Means Committee
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

 The state’s retailers are pushing lawmakers to put in place permanently a three-day sales tax holiday in August for clothing and school supplies. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they have a new study that shows big numbers to support it.

Online Retailers Across the U.S. Are Keeping a Close Eye on Ohio's CAT Tax Dispute

By May 4, 2016

The state’s highest court will decide whether internet retailers who sell products in Ohio but have no offices or employees here have to pay a tax that nearly all Ohio businesses pay.

Statehouse Correspondent Karen Kasler reports the question before the court centers on what the definition of "doing business" in Ohio actually is.