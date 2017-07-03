Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Bill to Allow Guns into Gun-Free Zones

In March, state lawmakers enacted looser restrictions on Ohio concealed gun owners that allow them to carry in airport terminals, daycares and some college campuses.
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones without being criminally liable.

The Republican-sponsored bill would let concealed-carry permit holders take their guns into gun-free zones including restaurants, schools and courthouses as long as they’re not caught. If they are caught and if they leave immediately, they won't face criminal charges.

'It's absolutely a radical encroachment on private-property rights of Ohioans.'

Luke Entelis, with Everytown for Gun Safety, says this would put the burden on business owners and school employees to confront the gun owner.

“That may be a confrontational situation that someone would like to avoid. In that way,  it’s absolutely a radical encroachment on private-property rights of Ohioans,” he said.

Supporters say this taps into the public safety attributes of having a trained gun owner around.

