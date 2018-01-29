Ohio Lawmakers Consider Outlawing 'Skitching' on a Skateboard

A state lawmaker from Canton has introduced a bill to outlaw skateboarding while being towed by a vehicle.

The “Dallas Swogger” Act is named after a 16-year-old from Canton who died last year after he was injured skateboarding behind a moving vehicle.

State Rep. Thomas West (D-Canton) says it’s already illegal to get towed if you’re on a bicycle, roller skates, a sled or a number of other items, but skateboards aren’t on that list.

Creating awareness and prevention

“The goal of this bill is to create prevention and awareness," says West, "but also make people know that it’s not OK to allow individuals to hold on to a moving vehicle while riding a skateboard.”

Anyone violating the law could be charged with a misdemeanor.