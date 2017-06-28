Ohio Lawmakers Make the Case for Ravenna Missile Base

Ohio’s state lawmakers want to push U.S. lawmakers to put the three-and-a-half billion dollar Eastern U.S. Missile Defense Base at Camp Ravenna. The location in Portage and Trumbull counties is one of three sites being considered

State Senator Sean O’Brien of Bazzeta is co-sponsor of a resolution that the Ohio legislature is voting on Wednesday asking for help from Congress in getting the big base for Ohio. And he says, its impact would extend beyond Camp Ravenna and the immediate area.

State Senator Sean O'Brien

“This could affect two bases. Not only Camp Ravenna, but Youngstown’s Air Reserve Station. Because of its C-130 capability and large landing strips, components for the missile base could easily be flown there and then trucked right up Route 11 or 82 to Camp Ravenna.”

A decision on placement of the base has been delayed for more than a year, and is not expected to come until sometime next year.