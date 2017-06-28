Ohio Lawmakers Make the Case for Ravenna Missile Base

  • Loading Interceptor Missile in Silo
    Interceptor Missile - Ft. Greely, Alaska
    U.S. Department of Defense

Ohio’s state lawmakers want to push U.S. lawmakers to put the three-and-a-half billion dollar Eastern U.S. Missile Defense Base at Camp Ravenna.  The location in Portage and Trumbull counties is one of three sites being considered

State Senator Sean O’Brien of Bazzeta is co-sponsor of a resolution that the Ohio legislature is voting on Wednesday asking for help from Congress in getting the big base for Ohio.  And he says, its impact would extend beyond Camp Ravenna and the immediate area.

State Senator Sean O'Brien of Ohio's 32nd Disrict
Credit Facebook

“This could affect two bases.  Not only Camp Ravenna, but Youngstown’s Air Reserve Station.  Because of its C-130 capability and large landing strips, components for the missile base could easily be flown there and then trucked right up Route 11 or 82 to Camp Ravenna.”

A decision on placement of the base has been delayed for more than a year, and is not expected to come until sometime next year.

The Feds Delay a Decision on Whether to Build a Missile Defense Base at Ravenna

By May 19, 2017
Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The old Ravenna Arsenal in Portage and Trumbull Counties is one of three locations being considered for a missile defense site to protect the eastern U.S.  A decision on which one will get the multi-billion-dollar base was expected this year. Now, that’s not likely.

The Trump administration just put the brakes on new military base development nationwide.  The president wants a comprehensive review done of all plans before going forward with any. 

The Decision Nears on a Missile Site Proposal in Portage County

By Aug 24, 2016
Interceptor Missile
MDA - http://www.mda.mil/mdalink/html/nmdimg.html (Now hosted at http://www.mda.mil/news/gallery_gmd.html)

Camp Ravenna is one of three locations under final consideration for a national missile defense base.  A $3.6 billion economic infusion, 2,500 construction jobs and 850 permanent ones are at stake, so Ohio’s congressional delegation is stepping up a joint-effort to push for the project.

