Ohio Lawmakers Propose Raising Small Animals in Urban Food Deserts

By 11 minutes ago
  • photo of chickens
    House Bill 175 would allow residence owners to keep small livestock on their property.
    RICK JACKSON

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would let city residents without access to fresh foods raise small animals for food. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports some lawmakers think it’s in bad taste.

The bill would trump home rule in local communities by permitting property owners to keep a limited number of chickens, goats or other small animals to feed their families. But Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler, who himself lives on a farm, thinks this idea could be a recipe for disaster.

“What are you going to do when the chickens get out? I’ve chased chickens all over my property. Turkeys, goats. Somebody has a goat and they think that goat is just going to stay in a little pen? What happens when it gets out and eats the neighbor’s flowers and I’m telling you, that’s gonna happen," Koehler says.

Koehler and other lawmakers say cities should have home rule on this matter. The bill’s sponsor, conservative Republican Tom Brinkman, told a committee it’s no different than people having their Second Amendment rights to carry a gun.

Tags: 
HB 175
Tom Brinkman
Rep. Kyle Koehler
food deserts
Ohio home rule

Related Content

A New Initiative Works to Bring Fresh Food to Ohio's Food Deserts

By Vivian Goodman Aug 26, 2016
country store
VIVIAN GOODMAN / WKSU

Food deserts are not just an urban problem. On many Ohio country roads, you can drive for miles without finding a grocery store. But a new public-private partnership is working on the problem as WKSU’s Vivian Goodman reports in today’s Quick Bite.

“One of my most favorite things to do on a summer day like this is to be able to drive the country roads of Ashtabula County,” says state Sen. Capri Cafaro. “It is peaceful. There’s a lot of natural beauty.”  

But not a lot of food available for purchase. Cafaro knows the problem well.

How a Cleveland Chef Promotes Good Cooking in the Neighborhood Where He Grew Up

By Vivian Goodman Aug 12, 2016
chicken
VIVIAN GOODMAN / WKSU

A Clevelander is giving back to his community by sharing his culinary knowledge.

Eric Wells offers recipes and techniques at a series of moderately-priced cooking classes in the Kinsman neighborhood.

He tries to make them fun as well as affordable.

An oasis for a food desert: The comeback of the East Side Market

By Vivian Goodman Dec 4, 2015
east side market sign
Vivian Goodman

Ward 8 Councilman Mike Polensek says it’s clear from where he’s standing at the corner of East 105th and St. Clair Avenue.

“This section of Glenville is a food desert.” 

Glenville residents are among 23.5 million Americans who live in what the USDA calls a “food desert.”

That is:  a low-income neighborhood where at least a third of the population lives a mile from a grocery store.

“We need a grocery store here,” says Councilman Polensek.    

Supermarkets deserted the food desert

Public-Private Partnership Targets Food Deserts

By Mar 7, 2016
photo of Caroline Harries
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State officials are teaming up with business leaders to bring more fresh food to low-income and underserved areas.

Advocates say too many Ohioans, especially in low-income neighborhoods, don’t have access to grocery stores with fresh produce and healthy food.

That’s why the state is teaming up with private partners to launch the Healthy Food for Ohio program. As the program’s Caroline Harries explains, $10 million in grants and loans will be available to encourage grocers to open new stores.