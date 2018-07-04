Ohio Lawmakers Push for More Changes to Rules on Home Fireworks

By 1 hour ago
  • Photo of fireworks for sale
    The bill is supported by the fireworks industry.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases out of state to set them off. The sponsor of a bipartisan fireworks bill hopes for a lot of changes by next year.

The bill would allow common consumer fireworks bought at specialty stores to be used in Ohio, which the sponsors say is what’s happening anyway, even with what was called the liar’s law form. But Democratic Rep. Martin Sweeney says potentially a bigger change is that local communities would be allowed to set their own rules.

“Right now, the law makes no sense, and there’s chaos throughout the entire state in regards to the deployment of fireworks,” he said.

Fire officials say that would create a patchwork of regulations – and a coalition of medical groups is opposed to the bill as well.

The bill is supported by the fireworks industry, and includes a two year moratorium on new fireworks wholesalers and retailers.  It passed the House by a big margin, and Sweeney hopes it’ll be voted on by the Senate after the election.

Tags: 
fireworks
Ohio Statehouse
Martin Sweeney

Related Content

Ohio House Votes to Get Rid of 'Wink-Wink' Fireworks Restrictions

By Oct 12, 2017
photo of American Fireworks
AMERICAN FIREWORKS

For decades, customers at fireworks stores in Ohio have had to sign forms promising they will leave the state before setting them off. Now the Ohio House has passed a bill that would loosen state regulations on fireworks sales. 

The bill would allow retail sales of consumer grade fireworks beginning in 2020. Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says passage of this bill would make Ohio the 45th state to both allow sale and use, something he suggests is already happening anyway.

Ohio Fireworks Fans May Someday Be Able to Legally Set Off Roman Candles and Bottle Rockets

By Jul 3, 2017
photo of American Fireworks
AMERICAN FIREWORKS

A bill in the Statehouse would make some home fireworks legal by the year 2020, a move being applauded by at least one local manufacturer.