Ohio Lawmakers Raise More Questions About the Medical Marijuana Licensing Process

Ohio lawmakers are still asking questions regarding the medical marijuana license selection process, which involved a consultant who was convicted of past drug crimes.
Ohio’s political leaders continue to ask questions about the process used for awarding licenses for the state’s new medical marijuana program.

Lawmakers are still asking for information into how and why the state hired a consultant, Trevor C. Bozeman, who was convicted of serious drug crimes, to score applications for the program. At least one lawmaker ist alking about legislation to deal with the issue, but Senate President Larry Obhof isn’t convinced that’s needed at this point.

“We haven’t dug into the fine details of that and again, what needs to happen and what doesn’t, we will decide over the next few weeks in coordination with the administration, the state auditor and anyone else who might have oversight over that.”

One of the groups that sought and was denied a license is proposing a ballot issue for next year to allow voters to legalize marijuana in Ohio. 

