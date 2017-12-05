Ohio Lawmakers Revisit a Bill to Decrease Wind Energy Setbacks

Hog Creek Wind Farm is one of Ohio's major wind farms affected by changes in setbacks.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

An issue that some believe will reignite the wind energy industry is getting a new wave of support. A previous version of the bill stalled after the abrupt resignation of the senator who was backing it.

A northeast Ohio Republican lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to decrease wind setbacks, which is the distance a turbine must be from a property line.

Sen. Matt Dolan is the new leading voice on the issue. He says the current setbacks handcuff the wind industry.

“We need to send a clear signal that Ohio is open to expanding our energy portfolio, and if you want clean energy generation, we have the ability to do it,” Dolan said.

Dolan says his bill still allows for the counties to decide whether they want to permit a wind farm project or not.

Former Republican Sen. Cliff Hite was pushing for decreased wind setbacks when he resigned after allegations that he propositioned a state employee for sex.

