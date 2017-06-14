Ohio Leaders React to Shooting at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

By

National and local leaders are voicing their support for the victims of a shooting that took place during baseball practice among members of Congress and staff in Alexandria, Virginia this morning. 

When shots were fired in the early morning in Alexandria, Virginia it was Republican Representative Brad Wenstrup of Cincinnati who reportedly jumped to action to help the victims, which included fellow Republican House Member Steve Scalise.

Wenstrup, a doctor and an Iraqi war veteran, said the baseball field felt like a combat zone.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman offered his thoughts and prayers for the victims, as did Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

“It’s a reminder that there are things far more important than party politics and how we must work together as people who love this country," Brown said.

Gov. John Kasich commended Wenstrup saying that it was strong work by Wenstrup and that he was proud of him.

What Witnesses Saw When Gunfire Struck A Congressional Baseball Practice

By

The violence that struck a ballfield in Alexandria, Va., on Wednesday abruptly plunged what had been a routine start to the day in the Del Ray neighborhood into chaos. Residents were focused on morning workouts and getting coffee; a congressional contingent had driven over for an early baseball practice. But then the shooting started, and they all scrambled for cover.

Cincinnati Congressman Treated Fellow Congressman's Gunshot Wound

By &
U.S. House of Representatives

Cincinnati-area congressman Brad Wenstrup was the first doctor on the scene this Wednesday morning to treat House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.  Scalise and four others were wounded after a gunman opened fire during baseball practice including Republican congressmen and staffers. Wenstrup is a former army surgeon.

After the gunman was shot by Capitol Hill police, Wenstrup ran out to the field to treat Scalise. He says the experience reminded him of his days as a combat surgeon in Iraq.