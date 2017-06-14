Ohio Leaders React to Shooting at GOP Congressional Baseball Practice

National and local leaders are voicing their support for the victims of a shooting that took place during baseball practice among members of Congress and staff in Alexandria, Virginia this morning.

Reaction from Ohio congressional delegation

When shots were fired in the early morning in Alexandria, Virginia it was Republican Representative Brad Wenstrup of Cincinnati who reportedly jumped to action to help the victims, which included fellow Republican House Member Steve Scalise.

Wenstrup, a doctor and an Iraqi war veteran, said the baseball field felt like a combat zone.

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman offered his thoughts and prayers for the victims, as did Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

“It’s a reminder that there are things far more important than party politics and how we must work together as people who love this country," Brown said.

Gov. John Kasich commended Wenstrup saying that it was strong work by Wenstrup and that he was proud of him.