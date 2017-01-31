Ohio Legislative Leader, Faber, Is Running for Auditor

The 2018 campaigns are getting underway, with another Republican lining up a run next year. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Faber running for state auditor

Former state Senate president and now Rep. Keith Faber confirms what many observers suspected – he will be running for statewide office.

“We had discussions about attorney general, and candidly, looking at it, I think the auditor is a good fit for my background at this time.”

Current auditor Dave Yost said last week he’s running for Attorney General. Current AG Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, who, like Yost, are all term limited, are likely candidates for governor. An early Republican poll shows DeWine with high name recognition, but financial reports show Husted has the most money of that group.