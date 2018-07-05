Ohio Libertarians Petition to Get Their Party Status Back

    Libertarians previously fought for party status for 2016 presidential candidate Gary Johnson but were denied.
After failing to qualify candidates for the statewide ballot for the last two election cycles, Libertarians are fighting to regain their party status in Ohio. The group has filed more than 100,000 signatures to put that party designation back on the ballot.

After the Republican-controlled legislature changed ballot access laws in 2013, the Libertarian Party of Ohio lost its minor party status and could no longer have nominees appear on the ballot with their party name attached.

Spokesperson David Jackson says having that party name on the ballot is vital.

“So you wouldn’t know ‘are they trying to challenge one of the dominant candidates? Are they affiliated with somebody? Do they have a platform?'” he said.

The group fought for their party status when their presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, earned more than 3% of the vote in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled that, because Johnson was listed as an independent on the ballot, it did not qualify.

Libertarian Party
David Jackson
party designation
Gary Johnson
Election 2018

Ohio Supreme Court Rules to Keep Libertarians on State Ballot

Photo of boxes filled with petitions for Gary Johnson for president
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled against members of the committee that nominated Libertarian presidential candidate, Gary Johnson, and his running mate, Bill Weld, to be on the ballot as independent candidates last fall.

Libertarian Party Takes its Fight to Regain its Ohio Political Party Standing to the Courts

Libertarian Party logo
The Libertarian Party

A group of Libertarians is taking the state to court to get its party’s name back before Ohio voters. It's now challenging a law that made it tougher to get that label on the ballot.

The committee that nominated Gary Johnson as the Libertarian Party’s presidential nominee filed suit in the Ohio Supreme Court. It says because Johnson received more than 3 percent of the vote, Libertarians qualify as a political party in Ohio. 

Quinnipiac Poll Shows Libertarians Cost Clinton In Ohio

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows the Libertarian candidate could swing Ohio’s presidential election Donald Trump’s way. For Ohio Public Radio, WKSU’s ML. Schultze has more from the first measure of Ohio voters as the presidential race enters its final leg.

Ohio Libertarians Continue Their Fight to Get Their Candidates -- and Party -- on Ohio's Ballot

photo of Gary Johnson petitions
The Libertarian Party of Ohio made a dicey move to try to get their presidential nominee, Gary Johnson, onto the Ohio ballot. That move ultimately paid off, but Libertarians are still pushing a change in Ohio's election rules that ensures voters see the party label as well as the candidate's name.

Ohio’s Libertarians always planned on swapping in Gary Johnson for former gubernatorial candidate Charlie Earl, who was listed on the official paperwork.