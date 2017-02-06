Ohio Libraries Would Take a Big Hit in Governor's Budget

By 12 hours ago
  • photo of library
    DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's library system is considered one of the best and best-funded in the nation. But while Gov. John Kasich is calling for libraries to provide online job training and education, there's no money included in his budget to do that. In fact, the state’s public library fund faces a $7 million  cut in the first of two years under the governor’s plan.

The Ohio Library Council’s Michelle Francis says the state's 251 libraries have never really recovered from the 2008 recession. If the state cuts library funds, she says it could really hurt local libraries.

“We have well over 50 public libraries that don’t have a local property tax levy. So the only funding they receive, their primary funding for day-to-day operations, is their state funding.”

Francis says libraries have technology to help serve their communities as "continuous learning centers," as Kasich says they should be called. Francis says libraries will be working with the House and Senate to get more money in the Kasich's final two-year  budget.

Tags: 
Libraries
John Kasich
Ohio Library Council
Ohio budget

Related Content

Kasich's Budget Proposal Could Mean School Funding Cuts

By Feb 3, 2017
Photo of Gov. John Kasich.
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Nearly half of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose funding under the budget proposed this week by Gov. John Kasich, and 73 won’t get any more money than they got this fiscal year. 

Ohio schools have been losing students for the last few years, and Kasich’s budget director Tim Keen says this budget reflects that.

Lawmakers and Advocates Respond to Tax Cuts and Hikes in Gov. Kasich's Budget Plan

By Jan 31, 2017
photo of Gov. John Kasich
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State lawmakers and dvocates are responding to Gov. John Kasich’s proposal to cut income taxes and increase sales and other taxes.


Smart Transportation -- Including on NE Ohio's I-90 corridor -- Is Key in Kasich's Budget

By Jan 31, 2017
Kasich under bridge
WKSU

Ohio Gov. John Kasich was in Dayton on today to highlight his final budget proposal as state governor. The nearly $70 billion, two-year budget plan was released on Monday. For Ohio Public Radio, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney has more.

Kasich chose the Riverside Research firm as his backdrop to talk about the new budget’s focus on technology and data analytics.

”This drive towards technology, towards innovation, towards excitement, towards employment, towards changing the very face of the the great state of Ohio, is really where we want to be.”

Kasich's Sales Tax Hike Is Running into Opposition

By Feb 1, 2017
photo of Rep. Ryan Smith and Rep. Fred Strahorn
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio House and Senate leaders have begun examining many of Gov. John Kasich’s tax proposals. While many ideas are being considered, one seems to be off the table.

Democratic House Minority Leader Fred Strahorn of Dayton says Kasich’s sales tax hike of half a percentage point means people will really be paying nearly 9 percent more than they do now.

“They say things that sound good but the reality for the average Ohioan is probably a lot different than what that sounds like.”