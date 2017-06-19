Ohio Liquor Agents Receive Training to Spot Human Trafficking

Gov. John Kasich says the human trafficking spotting training given to undercover agents was influenced by trafficking survivors.
Some of the officers that enforce liquor laws in Ohio are being trained to fight more than illegal serving or drinking.

Gov. John Kasich says 80 undercover agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit, the agency that investigates liquor, tobacco and food stamp fraud, are being trained to spot the signs of human trafficking.

“If you have your eyes on what’s happening, you may prevent somebody from being taken and abused and have long term ramifications,” Kasich said.

Kasich says survivors of human trafficking have helped develop the training. He says once officers identify victims, they can connect them to services to help them recover.

human trafficking
Gov. John Kasich
Ohio Investigative Unit

DeWine Calls the RNC 'A Teachable Moment' to Identify Human Trafficking

By Kevin Niedermier Jun 30, 2016
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU

A collaboration of nearly 30 Cleveland-area health, social service and law enforcement agencies have unveiled a campaign to raise awareness of human trafficking. Signs saying “Human Trafficking Happens Here Too” will start going up around Greater Cleveland tomorrow. The launch is timed to correspond with the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Case Western Reserve University Gets Grant to Establish a Human Trafficking Law Clinic

By Michael Bratton Dec 10, 2015
Photo of Lipton
Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University's School of Law has received a $131,169 grant from the Ohio Attorney General’s office to establish a human trafficking law clinic.

Under the program, third year law students will represent victims of human trafficking and sexual assault in court though the supervision of faculty.

The grant will also help the law school increase awareness of human trafficking to students, social service providers and the public.

Cuyahoga County, State Officials Announce Human Trafficking Task Force

By May 26, 2017
photo of Clifford Pinkney
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio law enforcement officials have formed a new task force to combat human trafficking in Cuyahoga County.

At least one investigator for the task force will be on-call in Cleveland 24/7. This area is unique for trafficking due to its proximity to Canada, several expressways and also Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to Cuyahoga County Sheriff Clifford Pinkney. He says the key for the new task force is collaboration at the local, state and federal levels using traditional channels as well as social media.

Human Trafficking Cases Rise in Ohio

By Jan 25, 2016
photo of Human Trafficking Task Force presentation
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There were more than 200 people identified as potential human trafficking victims in Ohio last year, nearly all of them female, and more than a quarter of them under 18. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest report from the state’s task force on human trafficking.

The number of potential victims is up slightly over last year’s report. But the state’s human trafficking coordinator, Elizabeth Ranade-Janis, says there’s a detail that explains that.

“It absolutely is the case that increased awareness yields more people being helped.”

Ohio is Taking Steps to Protect Children and Teens from Human Trafficking

By Jan 15, 2016
Mary Taylor
ANDY CHOW / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state says nearly 1,100 Ohio children become victims of human trafficking each year, and another 3,000 are at risk. Lawmakers are pushing for a new tool that they say can help in a big way in the fight against human trafficking. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.