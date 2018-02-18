Ohio Man Who Narrowly Escaped Death Row Files a Civil Claim of Bad Faith Against Prosecutors

By 3 hours ago

Charles Keith, back left, maintains his brother's conviction was based on "bad faith" actions by prosecutors and police, including sloppy forensic work.
Credit M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

A Canton man who narrowly escaped execution is now suing Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, police, prosecutors and the forensic investigator in his case – demanding they re-review key evidence that would have led to his acquittal altogether. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on the latest twist in the case of Kevin Keith.

The federal civil suit claims Keith’s aggravated murder conviction in Bucyrus in 1994 was built on the “bad faith” actions of police and prosecutors -- that are only now being discovered. It says they withheld evidence that pointed to a different suspect, ignored defense subpoenas and denied the existence of phone logs that were key to an eyewitness identification.

It also challenges the fact that the state never shared its own concerns about the work of a forensics analyst who tied Keith’s car to the crime scene. Charles Keith has maintained his brother’s innocence since the trial. “It’s not the fact that they didn’t do their job. They lied. Lies that you can’t back up with your evidence and that’s why we’re here.”

The civil suit asks that the forensic evidence be re-evaluated and that the case gets a reconsideration on the merits, not on narrow legal procedural issues. Prosecutors have said Keith has had a full and fair review of his case and his appeals since the trial nearly 25 years ago.

Tags: 
Kevin Keith
Charles Keith
Bucyrus
Ohio Innocence Project

Related Content

Judge Denies a Claim for a New Trial Based on Questions About The State's Investigator

By Jan 13, 2017
Anti-execution rally
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A judge has denied a new trial for a Canton man who narrowly escaped execution but remains in prison for life. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze has more on developments in one of dozens of cases linked to questions about the work of a state forensics investigator.

Kevin Keith was convicted in 1994 of killing three people and wounding three others in Bucyrus, and sentenced to death. He has always maintained his innocence and former Gov. Ted Strickland commuted his sentence to life in prison after questions arose about eye-witness accounts and other evidence.

Canton Man Who Narrowly Escaped Execution Pushes for a New Trial

By Jun 6, 2017
Charles Keith and Melinda Dawson
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

For more than two decades, Kevin Keith and his family have been fighting his conviction on charges he gunned down six people, killing three, in a small town in central Ohio. Their latest attempt was in arguments today before a three-judge appeals panel in Lima. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports the judges heard very different interpretations of what forensic evidence showed and why it matters.

Conclusions of Controversial Ohio Forensics' Expert 23 Years Ago Are the Crux of An Appeal Today

By Jun 5, 2017
Ohioans to Stop Executions Charles Keith

A state appeals court will hear arguments tomorrow  from attorneys for a Canton man who narrowly escaped execution but continues to serve life in prison. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports the case hinges on the sworn statements of a controversial state forensics expert.