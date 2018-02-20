Ohio Manufacturer Has a Role in the Olympics

Venture Products, Inc.
An Orville manufacturer is playing a small part in this year’s Winter Olympics.

Venture Products produces Ventrac tractors, which can be used for, among other things, clearing snow.  A South Korean contractor is using them to remove snow from areas around the Olympics stadium.

Venture Products CEO Dallas Steiner says this opportunity wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for his employees.

“We just enjoy what we’re doing here at Ventrac. We got a lot of awesome people that create an excellent team and that’s part of one of the reasons why we’re able to brand and be around the world and the things we’re doing.”

The company is not an Olympics sponsor, so it can’t use the presence of its equipment as a marketing opportunity. However, Steiner says it’s nice to be part of the games, in a way.

