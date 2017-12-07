Ohio Official is Accused of Improperly Soliciting Thousands in Fees From a Contractor

Stuart Davis, the chief information officer for Ohio's Department of Administrative Services, is accused by the Inspector General of soliciting thousands of dollars from contractor CGI Technologies and Solutions.

A high-ranking official for the state's main administrative business agency is in trouble in a newly released report. 

The Ohio Inspector General’s report says Stuart Davis, who's the chief information officer for the state's Department of Administrative Services, solicited thousands of dollars from the head of CGI Technologies and Solutions.

That business has contracts that Davis plays a part in overseeing. The I.G.’s report shows Davis asked for and received $37,000 from CGI to speak at a summit in Cincinnati.

CGI has received nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for IT contracts with the state of Ohio since 2010. The results of the investigation are being turned over to local authorities who could choose to bring criminal charges.

Stuart Davis
CGI Technologies and Solutions
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
Ohio Inspector General

State Inspector General Report Claims Parole Officers Broke Arrest Policy

By Dec 29, 2016
photo of prison cell
SHUTTERSTOCK

The state's top watchdog says some parole officers have violated policy on how parolees can be detained.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction asked the Inspector General to look into a series of complaints that several Ohio Adult Parole Authority officers were violating rules on holding parolees.

Ohio Inspector General Finds ODOT Manager Erred in Assisting Vendor

By May 4, 2017
Ohio Department of Transportation logo
ODOT

The state’s top government watchdog says an Ohio Department of Transportation district manager should not have aided a vendor submitting a bid for work with the agency. 