Ohio Official is Accused of Improperly Soliciting Thousands in Fees From a Contractor

A high-ranking official for the state's main administrative business agency is in trouble in a newly released report.

Allegations of soliciting a fee from a contractor

The Ohio Inspector General’s report says Stuart Davis, who's the chief information officer for the state's Department of Administrative Services, solicited thousands of dollars from the head of CGI Technologies and Solutions.

That business has contracts that Davis plays a part in overseeing. The I.G.’s report shows Davis asked for and received $37,000 from CGI to speak at a summit in Cincinnati.

CGI has received nearly a quarter of a billion dollars for IT contracts with the state of Ohio since 2010. The results of the investigation are being turned over to local authorities who could choose to bring criminal charges.