Ohio Payday Lending Reform Bill is Stuck in Senate Committee

    Consumer advocates are worried a series of proposed amendments will weaken the bill.
The bill to clamp down on payday lending interest rates and fees has hit another wall. After passing out of the House with strong support, Senate Republicans have halted the bill in committee in order to consider possible changes.

Democrats on the committee tried to force a vote on the bill, but Senate Republicans were able to rally enough opposition to stop that vote.

Committee chair Scott Oelslager of Stark County says he wants to hold off on a vote until members have more time to consider possible amendments. 

“It’s the chair’s responsibility that there’s plenty of vetting and plenty of transparency and this was the fifth hearing in eight days. I can’t control the fact that I did not get the bill from the House until eight days ago,” Oelslager said.

Consumer advocates don’t like the delay and fear that the proposed amendments would weaken the bill.

Advocates May Take Payday Lending Reform to the Ballot

By Jan 26, 2018
The group pushing for payday lending reform is taking their fight outside of the Statehouse and to Ohio voters. Advocates hope to put an issue that caps interest rates on the ballot 

Community leaders say they’re tired of waiting for lawmakers to cap the interest rates for payday loans, which can reach as high as 600 percent.

Ohio House and Senate Rush to Wrap-Up Law Making for the Summer

By Jun 25, 2018
Ohio lawmakers are preparing for a busy week at the Statehouse as they’re set to pass several big bills before leaving for summer break. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, this week could set the tone for the lawmaking agenda for the rest of the year.

The payday lending bill is headlining the week as supporters and opponents clash over the measure. Consumer advocates are trying to fight proposed changes that they believe would gut the bill.

Payday Lender Crackdown Continues its Move Toward the 2019 Ballot

By May 30, 2018
A crackdown on payday lenders that lawmakers haven’t passed is a step closer to going before voters next year.

 

The Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection Amendment will look familiar to many, according to Don Brey, the lawyer for the group of activists and faith leaders that wants it approved.

“It’s basically, with a couple tweaks, the same as H.B. 123.”