Ohio Plans to Clear Pines From Mohican to Make Way for Native Species

The Ohio Division of Forestry has come up with a plan to cut down some trees in Mohican-Memorial State Forest in order to allow others to grow.

Before it was a state forest, farmers had planted pine trees in rows. Forest Manager Chad Sanders that prevents several native species from growing.

Sanders on removing the pines

“Every year, and by thinning, you are increasing the sunlight that comes down into the forest and native hardwood trees come up. We’re trying to promote this idea of restoration, that you’re restoring these farm fields that were planted in pine to more of a natural native hardwood band.”

Sanders says they plan work on 20 to 48 acres every year. He says the whole project could take decades.