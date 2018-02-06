Ohio Ranks 35th When it Comes to Prosperity

Prosperity Now Scorecard
Credit PROSPERITY NOW

A new study finds Ohio ranks 35th when it comes to the prosperity of its residents.

The report comes from Prosperity Now, an advocacy group focused on promoting clear paths to financial stability and wealth.

It’s only a slight improvement from last year’s outcome ranking of 36th. But the 2018 scorecard finds a drop from a C to a D rating in education.

Holden Weisman, a state and local policy manager for Prosperity Now, says the result means there’s work to be done.


“There’s definitely some red flags that the data signaled to us. We also want to, you know, give credit where credit’s due, and note that Ohio has enacted several policies that we are very happy to see or have made progress toward enacting policies that we think will ultimately improve those ranks.”                               

The report also raises concerns over racial disparities. For example, it finds households of color are twice as likely to live paycheck to paycheck.

