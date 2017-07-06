Ohio Receives 185 Applications for Medical Marijuana Grower Program

Ohio legalized medical marijuana in September of last year.
The window to apply to become growers under Ohio’s medical marijuana program has closed, with the state receiving 185 applications – all with non-refundable fees attached.

The state received 109 applications for the bigger licenses for cultivation areas up to 25,000 square feet. The remaining 76 applications were for growing areas of 3,000 square feet. Up to twelve licenses may be awarded for both levels of operations. 

Not much is known about the applicants. The Ohio Department of Commerce's list includes no addresses or other details, and it says it won't release each 200-page application until they're reviewed for information that is not public record.

Applicants for the larger licenses each paid $20,000 in nonrefundable fees, and the successful operators will have to pay $200,000 each year.

The smaller cultivators would pay a tenth of that. No word on when the operations will be chosen, but the program is set to be fully implemented in September 2018.

