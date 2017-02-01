Ohio Rep. Ryan says Trump's Immigration Order Fails at Humanitarian and Practical Levels

Editor's note: This post includes a disturbing image.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s had a lot of calls this week from constituents troubled by President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning all refugees and banning most travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that Ryan says the order fails on both humanitarian and practical levels.

A challenge to the president's order

Shortly after the ban took effect Friday night, Ryan tweeted out the iconic image of a Syrian boy’s body in the ocean and wrote: “These are people, Mr. President. We can't turn our backs on them. That is not who we are."

Ryan says he has practical objections to the order as well.

“The whole ban lacks any nuance. So if you’re a terrorist trying to get into the United States, you’re probably not going to come through Yemen because the scrutiny is more. You’re more inclined probably to get a visa somewhere else ... an ally, maybe of the United States, a friendly European country.”

Ryan’s district includes Akron, which has one of Ohio’s most active refugee agencies and had anticipated resettling hundreds of Syrian refugees this year.