Ohio Rep. Ryan says Trump's Immigration Order Fails at Humanitarian and Practical Levels

By 4 hours ago

Editor's note: This post includes a disturbing image.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan says he’s had a lot of calls this week from constituents troubled by President Donald Trump’s order temporarily banning all refugees and banning most travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that Ryan says the order fails on both humanitarian and practical levels.

Shortly after the ban took effect Friday night, Ryan tweeted out the iconic image of a Syrian boy’s body in the ocean and wrote: “These are people, Mr. President. We can't turn our backs on them. That is not who we are."

Ryan says he has practical objections to the order as well.

“The whole ban lacks any nuance. So if you’re a terrorist trying to get into the United States, you’re probably not going to come through Yemen because the scrutiny is more. You’re more inclined probably to get a visa somewhere else ... an ally, maybe of the United States, a friendly European country.” 

Ryan’s district includes Akron, which has one of Ohio’s most active refugee agencies and had anticipated resettling hundreds of Syrian refugees this year.

Tags: 
Rep. Tim Ryan
President Donald Trump
executive order
immigration
Refugees

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators are taking issue with President Trump’s executive order on immigration that left many, including some permanent residents with green cards, stranded overseas and in airports over the weekend.

About 1,000 protestors converged on Cleveland Hopkins Airport yesterday to demonstrate against President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens of some Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The protesters marched peacefully for about two hours, starting in the ticketing area, going to departures outside, then down to baggage claim and even out toward the street entrance near I-480. They were  chanting phrases such as, “Here in CLE we welcome all: no ban, no wall!”

Cities like Oberlin, Lorain, and Dayton could be affected by President Trump’s executive order threatening to cut off federal funds to sanctuary cities.