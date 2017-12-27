Ohio Reports a Steady Increase in Bobcat Sightings

By 2 hours ago

Ohio's Department of Natural Resources says residents report nearly 200 sightings of bobcats each year.
Credit OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

State wildlife officials are reporting Ohio’s once-threatened bobcat population is making a comeback due to laws protecting the cats. Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says residents report nearly 200 sightings of the animals each year.

Division of Wildlife spokesperson Jamey Emmert says the resurgence is good news for Ohio’s ecosystem because of the state’s lack of apex predators.


“The numbers (of predators and bobcats) are small in comparison to what they were when Ohio was a much more natural state. To have bobcats on the landscape is part of a natural and healthy ecosystem. They eat a lot of small animals that humans don’t want to have around like mice and other rodents.”

Emmert says bobcat activity is highest in Southeast Ohio.

Tags: 
bobcats
Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife
Jamey Emmert

Related Content

This Dumping into Ohio Lakes is Legal

By Feb 5, 2017
Mosuito Reservoir
U.S. Army Corps of Enginneers / Wikipedia

Ohio Department of Natural Resources crews were busy at Mosquito Creek Lake last  week, using an alternate means of disposing of this season’s Christmas Trees. It’s part of a program to keep old trees out of landfills and recycle them as natural habitat for fish and other life in the lakes. 

Matt Wolf of ODNR’s Division of Wildlife  is coordinating the effort in northeast Ohio.