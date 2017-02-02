Ohio Republican and Democratic Chairs Look Ahead to Next Year's Governor's Race

By Feb 2, 2017
  • photo of David Pepper and Jane Timken
    David Pepper and Jane Timken discuss next year's governor's race.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The chairs of the two major political parties in Ohio appeared together for the first time today, at a forum for journalists in Columbus. One of the topics was the 2018 election for governor.

 


Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine, both likely Republican candidates for governor, have raised millions already. Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper admits time is growing short for possible Democratic candidates.

“They’re going to have to raise a lot of money. There’s no doubt about that. And my guess is that those two candidates will be spending a lot of the money against each other.”

Newly installed Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken has a different challenge – righting the financial ship at her party. “And that’s my job right now is to replenish the party’s coffers, make sure that we are strong and ready for 2018.”

But Timken says primaries are important and at this point, she won’t tip the scale toward a candidate.

Who's Lining Up to Replace Ohio Gov. John Kasich?

By Aug 2, 2016
John Kasich's (lower right) possible successors
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio Republican Party could be facing a dilemma in the next two years with as many as three top officeholders possibly vying for the governor’s office.  The current man in the big chair, John Kasich, is weighing in on what might happen before 2018.

Three statewide Republican leaders are considering running for governor of Ohio in two years, including Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

Schiavoni Says He's Ready to Run for Governor

By Dec 1, 2016
Joe Schiavoni
Karen Kasler / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Even before November's election, speculation began about who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices -- all now held by Republicans and all of which will be term-limited. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with a Democrat who says he’s ready to run for governor.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost Makes It Official: He's Running for AG in 2018

By Jan 24, 2017
photo of Dave Yost
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The election for statewide office holders isn't for nearly two more years. However, that’s not stopping one candidate from announcing his candidacy now.

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says he’s running for Attorney General in 2018.

“I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life,” he said.

Yost, a former Delaware County prosecutor, made his wishes known in a simple press release without fanfare "'cause I’m a low key kind of guy,” he said.

Ohio Legislative Leader, Faber, Is Running for Auditor

By Jan 31, 2017
Yost and Faber
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The 2018 campaigns are getting underway, with another Republican lining up a run next year. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Former state Senate president and now Rep. Keith Faber confirms what many observers suspected – he will be running for statewide office.

“We had discussions about attorney general, and candidly, looking at it, I think the auditor is a good fit for my background at this time.”