Ohio Republican and Democratic Chairs Look Ahead to Next Year's Governor's Race

The chairs of the two major political parties in Ohio appeared together for the first time today, at a forum for journalists in Columbus. One of the topics was the 2018 election for governor.

Next year's governor's race in Ohio

Secretary of State Jon Husted and Attorney General Mike DeWine, both likely Republican candidates for governor, have raised millions already. Ohio Democratic Party chair David Pepper admits time is growing short for possible Democratic candidates.

“They’re going to have to raise a lot of money. There’s no doubt about that. And my guess is that those two candidates will be spending a lot of the money against each other.”

Newly installed Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken has a different challenge – righting the financial ship at her party. “And that’s my job right now is to replenish the party’s coffers, make sure that we are strong and ready for 2018.”

But Timken says primaries are important and at this point, she won’t tip the scale toward a candidate.