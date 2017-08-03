Ohio Republican Party Returns $76,000 in Donations from ECOT Founder

Bill Lager (center) has been a long-time donor for the Ohio Republican Party.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Republican Party has sent money back to a long-time GOP donor. The contributor, Bill Lager, is embroiled in controversy over the $100 million a year his online charter school has been collecting from the state. 

The Republican Party returned $76,000 in donations from Bill Lager, the founder of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT.

The state education department is currently clawing back $60 million from ECOT, claiming that the school did not have enough students participate in enough hours of instruction to justify that money. ECOT counters that the law demands proof of providing learning opportunities and not the duration of a student’s participation.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Republican Party did not mention ECOT’s legal battle and simply said “at this time, it is in the best interest of the Ohio Republican Party to respectfully return those funds.”

Republican Auditor Dave Yost, who spoke at ECOT’s graduation a few years ago, has become a vocal critic of the school and questioned the amount of ongoing payments to the school.

Tags: 
Bill Lager
Ohio Republican Party
ECOT
Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
Political contributions

Related Content

ECOT Founder Rallies Supporters and Defends His School at Ohio's Statehouse

By May 9, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse. The crowd of hundreds of students, parents and teachers also included a well-known but rarely seen figure.

Ohio Education Department Pulls Back More Money From ECOT

By Aug 2, 2017
photo of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state education department has ordered that more money be withheld from the state's largest online charter school’s monthly funding. Officials believe the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still getting too much money based on a suggested drop in enrollment.

Ohio's Auditor Asks Education Department to Cut Back on Payments to ECOT

By Jul 24, 2017
photo of Dave Yost
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state auditor wants the Ohio Department of Education to stop paying so much public money to the state's largest online charter school. He claims there are still discrepancies as to how many students are actually attending the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow received millions of dollars based on enrollment of more than 14,000 students. But Auditor Dave Yost says that doesn’t add up given ECOT’s own court statements.

Democrats Say Ohio Auditor Yost Should Step Down from ECOT Investigations

By Jul 10, 2017
photo of Kristin Boggs
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

State Auditor Dave Yost has recently become a vocal critic of the state’s largest online charter school. But one lawmaker thinks Yost should recuse himself from any further investigations into the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.