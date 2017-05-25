Ohio Republicans Push Congress to End E-Check Pollution Regulations

By 11 minutes ago

The Ohio House has passed a resolution asking the federal government to consider alternatives to Ohio’s E-Check program. The program affects seven counties in Northeast Ohio and requires older vehicles to be checked for emissions with a free test every two years.

The resolution would call on Congress to amend the Federal Clean Air Act, which would allow the EPA to end E-check regulations.

Republican Rep. Anthony DeVitis of Green backs the resolution. He says his constituents are the reason.


“When you live in one of these seven E-check counties, you hear from your constituents on a regular basis, ‘when are you gonna get rid of E-check?’ So I think this is just an effort by one of the members to have the federal government take another look at it.”

DeVitis says while he supports good air quality in Ohio, he thinks the program negatively impacts lower-income families.

Vehicles that don’t pass the test must be repaired before re-testing.

Tags: 
Anthony DeVitis
E-Check
EPA
Air quality

Related Content

New Air Quality Report Shows Mixed Results For Ohio

By Apr 19, 2017
photo of carbon emissions
JAMES KELLEY / SHUTTERSTOCK

A new report on air quality in Ohio has some good and bad news for the Buckeye State.

The American Lung Association’s Ken Fletcher says air quality in Ohio, in general, is improving. He says all cities have reduced pollution and smog. But he says there’s also some bad news in the organization’s latest air quality report.

“There’s still just far too many counties in Ohio that have failing grades, especially for ozone pollution.”

Ohio Groups Accuse EPA of Violating Clean Water Act on Lake Erie

By Elizabeth Miller Apr 25, 2017
Algae Bloom seen from Lake Erie
NOAA / GLERL

Environmental groups have filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of violating the Clean Water Act.

The lawsuit involves a dispute over whether Lake Erie should be classified as an impaired waterway