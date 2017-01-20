Ohio Residents and Lawmakers Descend on Washington for the Inauguration

Today is Inauguration Day, as Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. The Akron Beacon Journal's Doug Livingston is in Washington, D.C. for the events and talked with WKSU's Amanda Rabinowitz on Morning Edition:

Livingston spent the day on Thursday walking down Pennsylvania Avenue, where he met a lot of people assembling for today's events.

"It was jubilation for Donald Trump. A lot of the supporters showed up early walking the parade route that will take place after he takes the oath of office. These were people who either worked on the campaign or worked with the Republican Party. There were a lot of people new to the Republican fold and then there were some people who just wanted to witness a piece of history."

Livingston says there's a dynamic between people showing up for the inauguration and those showing up for a women's march on Washington tomorrow.

"One woman I spoke with mentioned that she went out and bought a tarp because she plans to stand in the grass close enough to see President-elect Trump take the oath. And when she was checking out at the register, the women asked if she was in town for the women's march. It's basically assumed that a lot of the women in town are here for the women's march and not necessarily to support the President-elect. We'll have to see how that unfolds as more women show up today."

Last night, Ohio Republicans, including Gov. John Kasich, Ohio Senator Rob Portman, state lawmakers and county party chairs gathered for a celebration.

"It was quite the soiree, much like the atmosphere at the Republican National Convention," Livingston says. "It was ball-dress attire, alcohol flowing and a 4-ft. tall ice sculpture of a GOP elephant. There were lots of smiles and lots of cheers."

As for today's events, Livingston says he'll remain on the outskirts of the festivities, talking with people and taking in the event.

"There is a massive area for seating to witness the inauguration and I know there's going to be talk of unrest and protests planned and we're going to keep an eye on that."