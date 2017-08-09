Ohio School Association Picks Leader from Akron

David James is superintendent of Akron Public Schools and the new president of the Buckeye Association of School Administrators
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

David James, who heads Akron Public Schools, is now also president of the state-wide Buckeye Association of School Administrators for the coming academic year

 

During his swearing-in David James spoke of creating schools that focus on preparing students for success, and by doing so, helping attract economic development.  Stark State College president Para Jones was in the audience and says he’s right. “Look at what Akron Public Schools is now doing with its college and career academies…which, frankly, no one else in the state is doing at this level.”

And she says, from Stark State’s collaboration with Akron Schools: it works.  “We have had an unprecedented number of businesses contacting us asking us to help create partnerships to get a pipeline of people into their companies.”

James says he’s hopeful of getting state help this year for Akron’s innovative programs.

Tags: 
Akron Public Schools
David James
Akron School Reorganiztation
Akron School Closings
Buckeye Association of School Administrators

Related Content

Akron High Schools and Middle Schools Will Have Narcan on Hand as a Precaution

By Jul 11, 2017
Narcan Nasal Spray
Narcan Nasal Spray

Akron Public Schools will have Narcan on hand this fall.  Monday, the school board approved equipping the district’s 18 high schools and middle schools with the opioid overdose antidote.

Although there has never been a reported overdose case in an Akron school, in the face of the opioid crisis the school board decided to take preemptive action. 

School spokesman Mark Williamson says having Narcan available is a first step.

Akron Public Schools Announces Cuts and Savings in New Five-Year Forecast

By May 23, 2017
Akron Kenmore High School
AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Akron Public Schools has released its five-year forecast, which includes both some big savings and big cuts in the next school year.

The school district’s report includes the closing of three buildings: a high school, a middle school and an elementary school. It will also cut 79 jobs, most through attrition.

The district says that the cuts will allow Akron schools to reduce spending by more than $6.5 million next school year.

Akron Public Schools Announces Major New Collaborations and Partnerships

By May 16, 2017
Akron Public Schools Announcement
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The philanthropic arm of the Ford Motor Co. is designating Akron Public Schools as a ‘Next Generation Learning Community’ and will financially help with the college and career academies in the districts' high schools. At the same time Kent State University announced a new partnership with the academies. 

Akron Launches Its School Reorganization Plan

By Apr 12, 2017
Nashville seminar
Akron Public Schools

Akron Public Schools is adoping a “career and college academies” reorganization of  its high schools.

The school-within-the school approach has reported significant successes in other large urban school districts, including Nashville, Tenn. That's where leaders from Akron went to learn about the program.