Ohio School Association Picks Leader from Akron

David James, who heads Akron Public Schools, is now also president of the state-wide Buckeye Association of School Administrators for the coming academic year

Akron Public Schools Superintendent heads state-wide association

During his swearing-in David James spoke of creating schools that focus on preparing students for success, and by doing so, helping attract economic development. Stark State College president Para Jones was in the audience and says he’s right. “Look at what Akron Public Schools is now doing with its college and career academies…which, frankly, no one else in the state is doing at this level.”

And she says, from Stark State’s collaboration with Akron Schools: it works. “We have had an unprecedented number of businesses contacting us asking us to help create partnerships to get a pipeline of people into their companies.”

James says he’s hopeful of getting state help this year for Akron’s innovative programs.