Ohio School Board Votes to Recoup $19 Million From ECOT

By Ashton Marra 5 hours ago

The Ohio Board of Education's vote will allow the state Department of Education to take whatever measures necessary to recover the millions in overpayments to the now closed ECOT.
Credit ECOT OHIO

The Ohio Board of Education has voted to recoup more than  $19 million in overpayments to the state’s largest online public charter school, which closed its doors last month.

The board voted 15-0 today directing the state Department of Education to take whatever measures necessary to recover the funds from ECOT—the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow—for the 2016-2017 school year.

Board member Nick Owens says ECOT should have tracked students’ hourly participation and not just enrollment numbers.


“It is clear that ECOT did not provide proper documentation of student participation for the 2016-2017 school year. This is the second year in a row."

The state education department had previously reduced funding for ECOT after the state found it had also overpaid the school for the 2015-2016 school year. The funding cuts led the school to close in January. ECOT is contesting the reduced payments and final arguments in the case will be heard by the Ohio Supreme Court tomorrow.

Tags: 
ECOT
Ohio Board of Education
Department of Education
Nick Owens
Ohio Supreme Court

Related Content

ECOT Supporters Say There's Still Time to Save School

By Jan 23, 2018
A photo of Rep. Andrew Brenner speaking at a podium.
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Supporters of the now closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow say the past few days have been devastating for students, families, and teachers. The online charter school closed because its sponsor voted to drop them. But there are school and state officials who are holding out hope.

What's Next for Thousands of ECOT Students, Teachers

By Ashton Marra Jan 23, 2018
Photo of Abbey Lopez with her mother, Jennifer
ASHTON MARRA / IDEASTREAM

A judge has appointed a special master to oversee the assets of ECOT--The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow-- until the Ohio Supreme Court can decide its case over student enrollment, possibly as soon as next month.

In that case, education officials say the online charter school owes the state $80 million after ECOT embellished its enrollment numbers. But the school contends it shouldn’t have to pay the money back after the state improperly changed the reporting criteria.

ECOT Critics Says School Should Point Blame On Itself

By Jan 22, 2018
Daniel Konik

Thousands of students are either starting in a new school or still looking for a place to take classes after the closure of the state’s largest online charter school. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still fighting the state’s clawback of $60 million and blames the state Department of Education for its fate. But one vocal critic says ECOT only has itself to blame.

ECOT Closing Sends Thousands Of Students To Different Schools

By Jan 20, 2018
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

An estimated 12,000 students must figure out where to go now that the state’s largest online charter school has closed. Marred by budget problems and alleged failure to comply with regulations, ECOT’s sponsor decided to back out.

The sponsor and the school met in a Franklin County courtroom today to figure out what happens to the school’s funds and records. 