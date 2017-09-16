Ohio School Districts' Grades Upset Lawmakers

By Sep 16, 2017

Rep. Mike Duffey
Credit Jo Ingles / Statehouse News Bureau

Many Ohioans are not happy about the state’s new report cards after seeing grades for their school districts drop. Some state lawmakers are not happy about the change either.

Republican Representative Mike Duffey thinks the new grades being given to school districts by the Ohio Department of Education are bogus.

“To be totally honest, I think all of this report card system that we currently have basically needs to be thrown out and we need to start over.”

Duffey says the current system doesn’t put the emphasis on the criteria that would show the quality of education being provided to students. He says lawmakers are being reluctantly drawn into the fight over how the department rates schools. He says he’ll likely introduce legislation soon that will get rid of the current system. 

Tags: 
Rep. Mike Duffey
Ohio Department of Education
School report cards

Related Content

Ohio Issues School Report Cards, And It's Bad News For Charter Schools

By Sep 14, 2017
photo of Paolo DeMaria
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Ohio’s school report cards are out, and the state says its 1.7 million school kids are doing better academically across all subjects, and across different economic and racial groups. But there are mixed grades for Ohio’s public school districts, and mostly bad ones for charter schools.