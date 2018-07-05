Ohio Scientist Advises DEA to Continue Caution in Dealing with Fentanyl

  • photo of substance found at drug bust that may be fentanyl
    Agent in hazmat gear examines substances believed to be fentanyl
    U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency

Since 2016 the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been telling its agents, police and first responders that just touching the drug fentanyl can be lethal. Some researchers now say evidence doesn’t support such a dramatic advisory.  But one Ohio scientist says the DEA should continue the warning anyway.

Eric Adkins, MD, Wexner Medical and Medical Research Center
Credit Ohio State University

Dr. Eric Adkins is Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs at Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical & Medical Research Center. He says laboratory studies of pharmacy-grade fentanyl do show incidental contact with the drug poses little risk.

But he says the DEA report isn’t talking about that kind of fentanyl. “One of the problems that you have to worry about, as I understand some of the history around the report was, that certain narcotics are stronger," said Adkins.  "So the concentrations are worse.  And you get things like carfentanil.  If that’s the case, then you want to make sure that you are appropriately prepared.”

Adkins says taking into account worst-case possibilities when dealing with unknown substances at a drug bust or overdose scene makes sense.

Tags: 
opioids
carfentanil
DEA
handling drugs
fentanyl

Related Content

Ohio's Overdose Death Toll Tops 4,000

By Aug 30, 2017
Ohio Department of health death chart

Ohio’s overdose deaths increased by a third last year to 4,050. According to the numbers released today by the Ohio Department of Health, more than half of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl and related drugs were a tiny percentage of the epidemic as late as 2013, but escalated dramatically in the last three years. And the even more powerful carfentanil – a large-animal tranquilizer – emerged in a big way in the second half of last year, killing 340 people in all of 2016.

The Emergence of the Elephant Tranquilizer Carfentanil Marked a Shift in the Opioid Supply

By Jan 10, 2017
JULIE GIBBONS / FLICKR CC

Last year was a record year for fatal overdoses in Ohio. And a big part of that spike was the sudden appearance of the deadly opioid carfentanil.

In this preview of our new series, "Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis," WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair reports the easy availability of powerful synthetics has marked a turning point in the ongoing epidemic.

Massachusetts Man Facing Charges of Channeling Fentanyl, Carfentanil From China to Ohio

By Jul 24, 2017

A Chinese national is expected to arrive in Northeast Ohio this week to face federal charges that he imported and shipped large amounts of fentynal, carfentanil and other synthetic opioids to Ohio and elsewhere.  

Portman Reintroduces A Bill to Try to Cut the Supply of Fentanyl and Carfentanil Coming to the U.S.

By Feb 14, 2017
Rob Portman
WKSU

Ohio Sen. Rob Portman is reintroducing a bill he hopes will slow the flow of synthetic heroin such as fentanyl and carfentanil into the country.

Many of the packages of the illegal synthetic drugs are coming from labs in China and India via the U.S. Postal Service. Portman’s bill would require advance electronic notification of what’s in postal packages, as well as where it’s shipped from and who it’s shipped to.