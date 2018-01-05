Ohio Secretary of State Responds to Dissolution of Trump's Election Fraud Commission

By 4 hours ago

In a written statement earlier this year, Husted said much of the voter registration information Trump's commission wanted was public record.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order disbanding the commission he created to investigate what he claimed were millions of fraudulent votes in the 2016 election. Ohio’s chief elections officer wasn’t a fan of the Election Integrity Commission to begin with.

Secretary of State Jon Husted has said voter fraud does exist in Ohio, but it’s rare. Husted said his office already does post-election investigations into claims of fraud and suppression, so in Ohio, a federal probe into fraud wasn’t necessary.

“If the president seems fine with that now, then all the better for all of us,” he said.

Husted says there was no need for the Election Integrity Commission in Ohio, though "I can’t speak for the 49 other states."

A White House statement blames many states for refusing to provide information to the commission. Husted sent a link of the publicly available Ohio database of voter information to the White House, but did not turn over data that isn’t public record in this state.

Tags: 
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted
Commission on Election Integrity
President Donald Trump
voting

Related Content

Secretary of State Speaks Out Against "Rigged" Election Claims

By Jun 30, 2017
Photo of Secretary of State Jon Husted
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The vice chairman of President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity has sent a letter to all 50 states, asking for registered voters’ names, birthdays, political affiliations, voting history and last four digits of social security numbers. 

U.S. Supreme Court Prepares to Hear Ohio Voter Roll Purge Case

By Matt Richmond Dec 25, 2017
photo of John Husted
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Jan. 10th in a case challenging Ohio’s method for maintaining its voter rolls. The case is about what information can be used to start the process of cancelling a voter’s registration.

Ohio uses failure to vote as a reason to start the removal process. That, according to the ACLU of Ohio, is against the 1993 National Voter Registration Act, better known as the motor voter law.